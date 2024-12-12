55,419 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 964.2% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,058 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,935.9% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $399.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.63.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

