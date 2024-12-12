5,935 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 293,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after buying an additional 70,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

JHMD stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

