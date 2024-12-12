60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Short Interest Down 42.2% in November

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the November 15th total of 87,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTP opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 5.36. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $18.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Geoffrey S. Dow bought 35,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $45,495.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,580 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.60. This represents a 60.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 59,372 shares of company stock worth $70,410. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

