6,911 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Tudor Financial Inc.

Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Tudor Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after buying an additional 237,585 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $610.59 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $462.75 and a twelve month high of $612.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $591.23 and a 200-day moving average of $565.85. The firm has a market cap of $526.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.