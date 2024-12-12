Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) to Issue $0.20 — Dividend

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 64.3% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:ASGI opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $20.35.
About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
