Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.90. 120,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 55.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 54,374 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 98,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 25.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 85,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

