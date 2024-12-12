Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 153.6% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JEQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.90. 120,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $6.39.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
