Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of ADEA opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Adeia has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $14.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the second quarter worth $227,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Adeia by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adeia by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 207,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 103,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

