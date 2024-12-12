Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Short Interest Down 41.9% in November

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Adlai Nortye Trading Down 0.5 %

About Adlai Nortye

Shares of NASDAQ:ANL opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Adlai Nortye has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

