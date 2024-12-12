Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.20-20.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.3-23.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 20.200-20.500 EPS.

Adobe Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $549.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $242.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $506.57 and a 200 day moving average of $523.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,793 shares of company stock worth $18,069,669 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.