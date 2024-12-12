Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.20-20.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.3-23.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 20.200-20.500 EPS.
Adobe Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $549.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $242.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $506.57 and a 200 day moving average of $523.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe
Insider Activity at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,793 shares of company stock worth $18,069,669 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Top Stocks Set to Surge as Morgan Stanley Eyes Dollar Weakness
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Data Guardians: 2 AI Storage Stocks Winning Big
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- History Hints at a Rebound for Toll Brothers After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.