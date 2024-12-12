Advisory Resource Group Buys 61 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 58 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $468.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $473.00 and its 200-day moving average is $475.93. The stock has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.32 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.66 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $503.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

