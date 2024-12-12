Advisory Resource Group Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Advisory Resource Group grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,498 shares of company stock valued at $45,116,385. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $362.97 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.36. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.71, a P/E/G ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.11.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

