Advisory Resource Group Takes $246,000 Position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Advisory Resource Group owned approximately 0.14% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 14.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 37.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at $204,000.

BATS:YJUN opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

