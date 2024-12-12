Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Aflac were worth $17,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Aflac by 41.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

Shares of AFL opened at $104.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

