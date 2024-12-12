AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 520.7% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AGC Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ASGLY stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. AGC has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.59.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. AGC had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

