Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agree Realty Price Performance

ADC opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $78.39.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 167.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 66,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,327,000 after buying an additional 30,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

