AI Companions (AIC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.92 Million

AI Companions (AIC) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. In the last seven days, AI Companions has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. AI Companions has a market cap of $156.73 million and $5.92 million worth of AI Companions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Companions token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AI Companions

AI Companions was first traded on September 8th, 2024. AI Companions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for AI Companions is aivcompanions.com. AI Companions’ official Twitter account is @aiv_companions.

Buying and Selling AI Companions

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Companions (AIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AI Companions has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 749,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of AI Companions is 0.15562505 USD and is up 10.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $6,636,134.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aivcompanions.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Companions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Companions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Companions using one of the exchanges listed above.

