Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $12.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

