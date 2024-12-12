Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $312.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $337.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

