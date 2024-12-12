Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives $5.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AKYA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,131 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 87.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 310,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 320.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKYA opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

