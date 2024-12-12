Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives $5.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.43.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AKYA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences
Akoya Biosciences Stock Up 8.5 %
Shares of AKYA opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.31.
About Akoya Biosciences
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.
