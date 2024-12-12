Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $842,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $269.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.