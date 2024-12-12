Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and traded as high as $26.59. Alger 35 ETF shares last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 4,029 shares.
Alger 35 ETF Trading Up 2.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a PE ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.
Alger 35 ETF Company Profile
The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alger 35 ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Alger 35 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger 35 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.