Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Up 51.5% in November

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the November 15th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Allarity Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALLR opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. Allarity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $378.00.
Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile
