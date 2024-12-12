Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Up 51.5% in November

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the November 15th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 616,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Allarity Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALLR opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15. Allarity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $378.00.

Get Allarity Therapeutics alerts:

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

Receive News & Ratings for Allarity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.