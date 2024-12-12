Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $39,808.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,169.57. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $28,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,970.50. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,600 shares of company stock worth $2,476,465. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 136.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.5% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 10,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 8.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

