Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $205.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.03.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $195.40 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $129.68 and a 52-week high of $195.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.07 and a 200-day moving average of $170.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,123 shares of company stock valued at $34,121,676 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

