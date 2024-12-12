Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 252.42% from the stock’s current price.
Alterity Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Alterity Therapeutics stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.
Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile
