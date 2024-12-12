Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 252.42% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Alterity Therapeutics stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company’s lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

