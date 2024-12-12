AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Major Shareholder Tiedemann Advisors, Llc Buys 258,537 Shares

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tiedemann Advisors, Llc purchased 258,537 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $2,600,882.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,801,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,306,993.28. The trade was a 5.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

ALTI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 48,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,506. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 772,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 109.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

