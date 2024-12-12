AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Major Shareholder Tiedemann Advisors, Llc Purchases 306,127 Shares of Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tiedemann Advisors, Llc purchased 306,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $3,101,066.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,485,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,693,434.94. This represents a 4.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AlTi Global Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ALTI stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $630.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AlTi Global by 41.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 318,860 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in AlTi Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 772,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 159,357 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.