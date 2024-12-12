Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Chi-Hong Ju Sells 5,118 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $387,483.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 158,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,117.06. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ambarella Trading Up 0.1 %

AMBA stock opened at $72.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Ambarella from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1,556.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 507,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 476,406 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ambarella by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after buying an additional 343,385 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ambarella by 281.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 388,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after buying an additional 286,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 69.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after buying an additional 250,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 230.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 120,204 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.