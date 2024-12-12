Ameren Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

Ameren Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AEE opened at $89.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. Ameren has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $95.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.06%.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,906,507.65. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

