American Aires (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Trading Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 45,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 115,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

American Aires Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

About American Aires

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.

