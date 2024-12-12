American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

AAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.5 %

AAL stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,047,000 after buying an additional 1,823,928 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $16,490,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 379.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,667,539 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after buying an additional 1,319,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 10,997.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,167,056 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,540 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.