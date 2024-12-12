American Battery Materials Grants Stock Options to Employees

American Battery Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) recently announced that its Board of Directors approved the granting of stock options to certain employees of the company on December 5, 2024. The decision was made through a unanimous written consent in recognition of the valuable contributions made by the employees. These grants were approved under the company’s 2024 Incentive Compensation Plan.

The details of the stock option grants are as follows:

– David Graber: 1,000,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.31– Sebastian Lux: 550,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.31– Agustin Cabo: 450,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.31– Scott Avanzino: 200,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.31– Ryan Zarkesh: 200,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.31– Jared Levinthal: 80,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.31– Dylan Glenn: 80,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.31– Justin Vorwerk: 80,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.31– Andrew Suckling: 80,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.31– Adam Lipson: 80,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.31

These stock options will vest over a three-year period based on the recipient’s continued service with the company. One-third of the options will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date, with the remaining two-thirds vesting in equal monthly installments over the subsequent two years. If an employee’s service with the company ends before any vesting date, unvested options will be forfeited unless specified in the applicable award agreement or plan.

Additionally, the Board authorized the company officers to take necessary actions to implement these grants in line with the 2024 Incentive Compensation Plan.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the company’s Form 8-K filing for further details on the stock option grants.

American Battery Materials Company Profile

American Battery Materials, Inc is a renewable energy company, which engages in the extraction, refinement, and distribution of technical minerals. It also intends to acquire mining claims that historically reported high levels of lithium and other tech minerals. The company was founded by Raymond J.

