American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Stock Price Up 9% – Here’s What Happened

American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report) traded up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.00 and last traded at $97.00. 60 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.

American Biltrite Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About American Biltrite

American Biltrite Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications.

