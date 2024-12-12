American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $109.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $93.63 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in American Electric Power by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

