American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 1260662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
American Lithium Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $88.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.48.
About American Lithium
American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
