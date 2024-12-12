Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Up 453.9% in November

Amundi S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,600 shares, an increase of 453.9% from the November 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,116.0 days.

Amundi Stock Performance

Shares of AMDUF opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04. Amundi has a 1-year low of $64.90 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

Get Amundi alerts:

About Amundi

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.