Amy Banse Sells 606 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ADBE opened at $549.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.17. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Adobe by 28.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

