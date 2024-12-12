Amy Banse Sells 606 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of ADBE opened at $549.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.17. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.79.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
