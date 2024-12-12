Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 12th (AAL, ACI, ACN, ADBE, ADEA, ADT, AFN, ALSN, AMT, AMZN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 12th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $23.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.25 to $21.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $395.00 to $422.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $700.00 to $650.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $600.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $570.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $640.00 to $620.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $640.00 to $605.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $600.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $625.00 to $600.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $635.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $550.00 to $525.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $610.00 to $590.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $675.00 to $645.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $644.00 to $587.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $685.00 to $625.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $9.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $82.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $260.00 to $234.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $240.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $90.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 2,800 ($35.72) to GBX 2,500 ($31.89). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $164.00 to $197.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $30.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $52.00 to $59.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $210.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $42.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.50 to $22.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $110.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $63.00 to $67.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $334.00 to $339.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target raised by Stephens from $51.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $96.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $82.50 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $7.50 to $8.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $75.00 to $77.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $202.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $34.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $155.00 to $170.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $202.00 to $223.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $137.00 to $147.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $113.00 to $120.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $400.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $144.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $373.00 to $409.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $234.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from C$20.20 to C$22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$23.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $324.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $87.00 to $91.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $189.00 to $194.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $227.00 to $256.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $204.00 to $234.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $77.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $261.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $109.00 to $121.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $564.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) was given a C$46.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $163.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $51.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $63.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $66.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $282.00 to $305.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $291.00 to $292.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $270.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $301.00 to $304.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $310.00 to $307.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $390.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $109.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $96.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $132.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $78.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $462.00 to $481.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $662.00 to $695.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $36.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $92.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $900.00 to $1,100.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $213.00 to $235.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $129.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $24.00 to $28.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $81.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $96.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $73.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $35.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $59.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was given a C$63.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $36.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 455 ($5.80) to GBX 535 ($6.82). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $22.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $183.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price increased by CIBC from $102.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $10.50 to $9.50. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $28.50. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $38.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $191.00 to $213.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $220.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $492.00 to $563.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $124.00 to $103.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $96.00 to $98.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $595.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.68). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SThree (LON:STEM) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.63) to GBX 390 ($4.98). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $73.00 to $84.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $409.00 to $442.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $200.00 to $250.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$127.00 to C$128.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $158.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $83.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $113.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $124.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $265.00 to $290.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $46.00 to $52.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) was given a C$10.00 price target by analysts at Ventum Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $47.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $283.00 to $300.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $11.00 to $12.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $214.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $149.00 to $147.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $150.00 to $167.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $148.00 to $176.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $118.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) was given a C$4.25 price target by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

