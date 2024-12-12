AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $90.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 121.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ANAB. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 179,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.58. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $487,700.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,333.04. The trade was a 72.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,440.66. This trade represents a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,440 shares of company stock valued at $892,936. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 444.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 680.5% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

