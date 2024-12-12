Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,001 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,405,000 after acquiring an additional 264,466 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $209,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $11,692,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,200. This represents a 54.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $300.75 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.12 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

