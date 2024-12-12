Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys 335 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $558.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $540.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $423.27 and a twelve month high of $559.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

