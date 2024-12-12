Anchor Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,875,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,358,000 after buying an additional 187,961 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,270,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,705,000 after buying an additional 57,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,207,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,775,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,763,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.95 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

