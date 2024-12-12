Anchor Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Anchor Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares makes up approximately 1.5% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Citizens BancShares worth $15,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 11.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,607,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 56,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,562,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 225.2% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 42,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,979,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $2,097.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,363.97 and a 52 week high of $2,388.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,106.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,935.50.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,157.64.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
