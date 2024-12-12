Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,132 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,469,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,473,008,000 after purchasing an additional 828,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,763 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,328,884,000 after buying an additional 301,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 11.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,192,203,000 after buying an additional 1,294,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.36.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,775,792.65. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,886 shares of company stock valued at $171,393,831. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $424.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.36. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $424.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

