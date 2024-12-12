Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 397 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $190.41 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $136.65 and a 52-week high of $192.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.66 and a 200 day moving average of $173.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.