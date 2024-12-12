ANDY Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.12 Million (ANDY)

ANDY (ANDY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. In the last week, ANDY has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. ANDY has a total market capitalization of $327.89 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANDY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ANDY

ANDY was first traded on March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. The official website for ANDY is www.boysclubandy.com.

Buying and Selling ANDY

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.0003384 USD and is up 17.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,329,586.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

