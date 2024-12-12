Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Stock Price Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.68 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.50). 315,123 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 67,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.49).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.73) price target on shares of Angling Direct in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £30.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,950.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.96.

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

