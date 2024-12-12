Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,872 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.0% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

