ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

ANIP stock opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $49.28 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.39.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.37 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 33,481 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $1,941,563.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,478,220.22. The trade was a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,981 shares of company stock worth $1,970,066. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23,259.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 568,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 565,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $13,043,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,005.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 209,272 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $11,670,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,681.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 135,003 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

