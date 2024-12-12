Ankr Self Reported Market Cap Hits $492.18 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 12th. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $492.18 million and approximately $56.62 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00006304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101,032.92 or 1.00151676 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00007943 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00012560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000790 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00004365 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00056759 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04975663 USD and is up 17.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 335 active market(s) with $49,697,155.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

